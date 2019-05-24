Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal lawsuit filed to block Alabama’s new abortion ban

Federal lawsuit filed to block Alabama’s new abortion ban

By: The Associated Press By KIM CHANDLER May 24, 2019 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit filed Friday asks a judge to block an Alabama law that outlaws almost all abortions, the most far-reaching attempt by a conservative state to seek new restrictions on the procedure. The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood filed the lawsuit on behalf of abortion providers seeking to overturn the ...

