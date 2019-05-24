Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Assumption of risk: Houle v. Seventwoten LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assumption of Risk Increased risk – Question of fact Houle v. Seventwoten LLC CA 18-00897 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the defendant-third-party plaintiff, Hell Barbell, to recover damages for injuries sustained while he was using a leg press machine at a gym operated ...

