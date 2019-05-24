Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Carmela H.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Termination of parental rights Reunification – Reasonable efforts – Burden on parent Matter of Carmela H. CAF 17-01178 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that made a determination that reasonable efforts to reunite the mother with the subject child were no longer required. Ruling: ...

