Don't Miss
Home / News / Lender files foreclosure papers on two Morgan properties

Lender files foreclosure papers on two Morgan properties

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 24, 2019 0

The mortgage holder on two Robert Morgan apartment communities has filed foreclosure papers in state Supreme Court, claiming the Pittsford developer violated terms of the loan agreement by committing fraud. U.S. Bank National Association, acting on behalf of special servicer Midland Loan Services, initiated foreclosure proceedings on Thursday in Erie County to repossess Raintree Island Apartments ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo