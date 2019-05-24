Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial conduct on the bench: Opinion 18-165

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial conduct on the bench Pulling a gun on a defendant – One-time incident Opinion 18-165 Background: A supervising judge has become aware of another judge’s public admission that he pointed a licensed firearm at a defendant in the courtroom several years ago. The supervising judge learned that the gun was ...

