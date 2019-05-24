Don't Miss
Trump gives Barr power to declassify intelligence related to Russia probe

Trump gives Barr power to declassify intelligence related to Russia probe

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett, Carol D. Leonnig, Robert Costa, and Colby Itkowitz  May 24, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has granted Attorney General William Barr “full and complete authority” to declassify government secrets, issuing a memorandum late Thursday that orders U.S. intelligence agencies to cooperate promptly with Barr’s audit of the investigation into Russia’s election interference in 2016. The president’s move gives Barr broad powers to unveil carefully guarded intelligence ...

