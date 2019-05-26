Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded May 8, 2019

Deeds Recorded May 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded May 8, 2019                        64   NOT PROVIDED SCORSONE, ANTHONY I to WILT, ALICIA G Property Address: Liber: 12181 Page: 0072 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $129,000.00 14420 BRENNAN, BEVERLY to LEMON, PATRICIA Property Address: 57 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12180 Page: 0667 Tax Account: 069.01-1-5.2 Full Sale Price: $110,000.00 CR 2018 LLC to TWENTY3 ESTATES LLC Property Address: 3026 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12181 Page: ...

