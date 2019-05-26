Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded May 8, 2019

Mortgages Recorded May 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 8, 2019                        79   NOT PROVIDED PARAMOUNT COMMUNITIES LLC Property Address: 17 CHURCH STREET, PITTSFORD NY Lender: PRILEND FUNDING LLC Amount: $125,000.00 14420 COLLIER, CAROLYN B & COLLIER, NIKITA Property Address: 23 CANDLEWICK DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $157,003.00 KANICSAR, JOANNE C & KANICSAR, STEVEN E Property Address: 165 WEST AVE BROCKPORT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $26,000.00 LLOYD, ...

