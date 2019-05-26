Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed February 11, 2018

Powers of Attorney filed February 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 11, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CABRAL, PAUL Appoints: ARTHURTON, RYAN T CAPITAL ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK Appoints: FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION RBS CITIZENS NA Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC US BANK ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC ZINTER, SANDRA Appoints: ZINTER, DOUGLAS E

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo