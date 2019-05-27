Don't Miss
Upcoming foreclosures as of May 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 214 Parkway Rochester 14608 05/28/2019 09:30 AM Roach & Lin, PC F/K/A Peter T. Roach $22,420.22 178 Rosemont Dr Irondequoit 14617 05/28/2019 09:30 AM Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz ...

