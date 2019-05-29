Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—S & P Developers, Inc. v Sheila Cole, 92–3 Manor Parkway – John Martin Bansbach 2—Open Properties, LLC v Erica Givens, 103 Garson Ave – Mitchell A Chait 3—George V Farah v Rosa Torres, "John" "Doe," et ano, 480 Colvin St – William C Dedes 4—E. L. Tower, LLC v Terry Daniels, "John" ...

