David Knapp named 'expert commentator'

David Knapp named ‘expert commentator’

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2019 0

David Knapp, a partner in the Rochester office of Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP, has been named as an expert commentator for the International Risk Management Institute, Inc. (IRMI). In that role, Knapp will regularly provide articles for IRMI’s Courts and Coverage section. IRMI, founded in 1978, provides resources to professionals in the insurance and ...

