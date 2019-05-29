Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices rule against man who said police retaliated against him for exercising free speech

Justices rule against man who said police retaliated against him for exercising free speech

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes May 29, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for those who say they have been arrested in retaliation for exercising their free speech rights to bring lawsuits against the arresting officers. If there was probable cause to make the arrest, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, that generally will be enough to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo