NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney misconduct: Opinion 18-170

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney misconduct: Opinion 18-170

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney misconduct Failure to make certain disclosures Opinion 18-170 Background: The inquiring judge states that the district attorney’s office has not made certain disclosures to defense counsel about financial and other alleged connections between a local not-for-profit organization and the prosecution’s frequent expert witness. The judge asks if he must make ...

