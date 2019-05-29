Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Real Estate Law: Mall developments highlight the need for clarity in condemnation clauses

Real Estate Law: Mall developments highlight the need for clarity in condemnation clauses

By: Daily Record Staff Kristin Zimar May 29, 2019 0

Condemnation sounds ominous, but in commercial real estate, it is a business reality. Recent news of intended expansion at the Marketplace Mall highlights the importance of condemnation clauses in commercial leases, which are often overlooked. The owner of the Marketplace Mall wants to use the eminent domain powers of the Monroe County Industrial Development Agency, Imagine ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo