Court Calendars for May 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Snug Harbor Realty, LLC v Oshay Rowland & Rose Rowland, 158 Snug Harbor Court – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Snug Harbor Realty, LLC v Tiffany Benjamin, 151 Snug Harbor Court – Burgess & Miraglia 3—512–514 Lake Ave Apartments LLC v Billy Turner, 960 Dewey Ave Apt 3 – Burgess & Miraglia 4—512–514 Lake Ave ...

