Don't Miss
Home / News / Freddie Mac K-Deals involve $1 billion in Morgan loans, Kroll says

Freddie Mac K-Deals involve $1 billion in Morgan loans, Kroll says

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 30, 2019 0

While the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., commonly known as Freddie Mac, has more than $1 billion of exposure in securitized loans tied to Robert Morgan properties, it’s too early to determine potential impact, if any, on investors. “Just because there’s a billion dollars of exposure doesn’t necessarily mean it represents a billion dollars in losses,” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo