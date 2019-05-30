Don't Miss
Home / News / Mueller’s statement highlights key differences with Barr on investigation

Mueller’s statement highlights key differences with Barr on investigation

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey May 30, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Departing special counsel Robert Mueller III finally spoke publicly Wednesday, and his carefully chosen comments highlight the ways in which he disagrees with his boss, Attorney General William Barr, about the facts and the law surrounding the investigation into President Donald Trump. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo