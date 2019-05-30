Don't Miss
New York’s largest business group backs licenses for immigrants

By: The Associated Press May 30, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Business Council of New York State, the state’s largest business advocacy organization, is backing legislation that would authorize drivers licenses for residents who entered the country illegally. Business Council President and CEO Heather Briccetti announced the group’s support Wednesday, saying the proposal would boost the state’s economy and help businesses that ...

