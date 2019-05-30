Don't Miss
WBASNY names officers, award winners

WBASNY names officers, award winners

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2019 0

The Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (WBASNY) will hold its annual convention at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa in Savannah, Ga., from Thursday through Sunday. Officers to be installed include: President, Deirdre L. Hay (Ithaca) President-elect, Joy A. Thompson (Brooklyn) Vice presidents Melissa H. Nickson (Buffalo), Dawn Reid-Green (Staten ...

