Don't Miss
Home / News / Be prepared for litigation

Be prepared for litigation

Plan ahead to reduce the cost of litigation discovery

By: Bennett Loudon May 31, 2019 0

Considering all the other responsibilities they have to juggle, an unexpected lawsuit probably isn’t something that most business owners spend a lot of time planning for — but it should be. The United States has one of the most expensive legal systems; the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has reported that more than 40 percent of business ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo