Convicted killer gets maximum sentence

Convicted killer gets maximum sentence

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2019 0

State Supreme Court Justice Victoria Argento on Thursday sentenced Robert Norry, 33, to the maximum possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend, Kelly O’May. On June 13, 2018, Norry fatally stabbed O’May in their apartment on Caroline Street. He then fled to ...

