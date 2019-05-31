Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for June 3, 2019

Court Calendars for June 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—720 Winton Road LLC v Matthew Stezenmeyer & Lauren Claxton, 193 Merchants Road Apt 5 – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Perlmutter Irny LLC v Jeriesha James, 19 Potter St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Daninio Holdings LLC v Ashreanna Quick, 63 Elgin St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Karlin Ventures LLC v Carla Williams, 18 Hooker ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo