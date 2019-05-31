Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

The votes are in, and The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to announce the 2019 Reader Rankings Awards winners.
A top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored at the Reader Rankings Gala co-hosted by The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.
More than 13,000 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March and early April. The winners were determined by more than 47,000 votes cast from April 30 to May 24.
“These results show how much The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal’s business and legal professional readers care about the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the Rochester region,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal. “We are thrilled with the high level of interest among our readers and we are excited to reveal the 2019 Reader Rankings honorees. All of the winners should be proud, and we look forward to celebrating with you in July.”
Nominations and votes were gathered in about 80 categories related to top employers; education; entertainment; finance, accounting and insurance; general business; health care; legal services; real estate; and technology.
Winners will be invited to attend the gala, where the official results will be announced. For updates and more information about the gala, visit the Reader Rankings website: nydailyrecord.com/events/reader-rankings. The honorees will also be featured in a special publication inserted in the July 17 edition of The Daily Record.
TOP EMPLOYERS
Best Company Culture
ESL Federal Credit Union
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
Mindex Technologies Inc.
Best Employee Recognition Program
ESL Federal Credit Union
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
iV4
Best Overall Leadership
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
LSI Solutions
Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
Best Training Program
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
LSI Solutions
Paychex Inc.
Most Innovative Workplace
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
LSI Solutions
Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
Best Overall Company to Work For (1000+)
Paychex Inc.
Rochester Institute of Technology
Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
Best Overall Company to Work For (501-1000)
Ability Partners, Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
ESL Federal Credit Union
Best Overall Company to Work For (251-500)
Keller Williams Realty
LSI Solutions
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Overall Company to Work For (76-250)
Genesee Regional Bank
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
Mindex Technologies Inc.
Best Overall Company to Work For (1-75)
iV4
Reinvention Brewing Company
TES Staffing
EDUCATION
Best Day Care
Happiness House
Kids First Childcare
Rich Beginnings Child Care Center
Best Graduate Program
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rochester Institute of Technology
University of Rochester
Best MBA Program
Roberts Wesleyan College
St. John Fisher College School of Business
University of Rochester Simon Business School
Best Pre-school
CP Rochester and Happiness House
Holy Cross School
San Lorenzo Montessori Academy
Best Private School
Bishop Kearney High School
Holy Cross School
Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women
Best Undergraduate Program
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rochester Institute of Technology
St. John Fisher College
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Brewery
Fairport Brewing Company
Reinvention Brewing Company
Rohrbach Brewing Company
Best Casino
del Lago Resort & Casino
Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack
Turning Stone Resort Casino
Best Caterer
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Proietti’s Italian Restaurant & Catering
Root Catering
Best Cultural Attraction
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Seneca Park Zoo
The Strong National Museum of Play
Best Distillery
Black Button Distilling
Honeoye Falls Distillery
Iron Smoke Distillery
Best Event Meeting Facility
Casa Larga Vineyards & Winery
del Lago Resort & Casino
Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center
Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
Best Festival
Fairport Canal Days
Rochester International Jazz Festival
Rochester Lilac Festival
Best Florist
Arena’s
Kittelberger Florist & Gifts
Wisteria Flowers & Gifts
Best Golf Course
Brook-Lea Country Club
Oak Hill Country Club
Ravenwood Golf Club
Best Hotel
del Lago Resort & Casino
The Del Monte Lodge Renaissance Rochester Hotel & Spa
Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
Best Live Theater
Geva Theatre Center
Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Webster Theatre Guild
Best Museum
Memorial Art Gallery
Rochester Museum & Science Center
The Strong National Museum of Play
Best Winery
Casa Larga Vineyards & Winery
Dr. Konstantin Frank Wine Cellars
Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
FINANCE, ACCOUNTING & INSURANCE
Best Accounting Firm
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
Mengel, Metzger, Barr & Co. LLP
TYS LLP
Best Business Banking
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
ESL Federal Credit Union
M&T Bank
Best Credit Union
ESL Federal Credit Union
Reliant Community Credit Union
The Summit Federal Credit Union
Best Employee Benefits Provider
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
Heartland Payroll
Paychex Inc.
Best Forensic Accounting
The Bonadio Group
Mengel, Metzger, Barr & Co. LLP
Thrive Bookkeeping LLC
Best Insurance Company
Sheedy Insurance Services LLC
State Farm
Steinmiller Insurance
Best Mortgage Lender
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
ESL Federal Credit Union
Premium Mortgage Corporation
Best Wealth Management
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
Neubert Financial Services
Sage Tree Wealth
GENERAL BUSINESS
Best Advertising Agency
Butler/Till Media Services Inc.
Dixon Schwabl
Edge Advertising Group
Best Auto Dealer
Dorschel Automotive Group
Henderson Ford
Van Bortel
Best Digital Marketing Firm
Dixon Schwabl
DNA Digital Marketing
Edge Advertising Group
Best Media Buying
Butler/Till Media Services Inc.
Dixon Schwabl
Edge Advertising Group
Best PR Agency
Dixon Schwabl
Edge Advertising Group
Tipping Point Communications
Best Veterinarian
Brighton Animal Hospital
Suburban Animal Hospital
The Village Vet
HEALTH CARE
Best Assisted Living Facility
Heathwood Assisted Living and Memory Care
Solstice Senior Living at Fairport
St. Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge
Best Health Fitness Company
Next Level Strength and Conditioning
Perinton Community Center
YMCA
Best Health Insurance Provider
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
Fidelis Care
MVP Health Care Inc.
Best Home Care Agency
Lifetime Care
Rochester Regional Health Home Care
Tender Loving Family Care Inc.
Best Hospital
Highland Hospital
Rochester General Hospital
Strong Memorial Hospital
Best Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation
CP Rochester
Regain Physical Therapy
Sports Physical Therapy of New York
Best Retirement Community
Creekstone
The Highlands at Pittsford
St. John’s
Best Spa/Medical Spa
Bella Zen Spa
Spa at the Del Monte
Woodcliff Hotel and Spa
Best Urgent Care Center
Rochester Regional Health Immediate Care
Thompson Health Urgent Care
UR Medicine Urgent Care
LEGAL SERVICES
Best Civil Litigation Firm
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Criminal Defense Firm
Burkwit Law Firm PLLC
Kelly White Donofrio LLP
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Best eDiscovery Provider
D4
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Kelly White Donofrio LLP
Best Estate Planning
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Family Law Firm
Kelly White Donofrio LLP
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Intellectual Property Firm
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Mediation Firm
Burkwit Law Firm PLLC
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Medical Malpractice Firm
Dawson Law Firm PC
Faraci Lange LLP
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Best Personal Injury Firm
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
Best Real Estate Law Firm
The Law Office of Mark M. Campanella
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP
REAL ESTATE
Best Apartment Complex
Creek Hill Apartments
Tower280
The Woodlands
Best Architectural Firm
Bergmann
BME Associates
Passero Associates
Best Commercial Real Estate Firm
Buckingham Properties
Passero Associates
RE/MAX 1st Commercial
Best Engineering Firm
Bergmann
McMahon LaRue Associates, P.C.
Passero Associates
Best Home Builder
Gerber Homes
Pride Mark Homes
Redstone Builders Inc.
Best Home Contractor/ Repair/ Remodeling
Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning
Pride Mark Homes
Speranza Construction, Inc.
Best Interior Design
Pride Mark Homes
SWBR
Webster Interiors
Best Property Management Firm
Buckingham Properties
Conifer Realty LLC
Home Leasing
Best Renovation Services
Buckingham Properties
Pride Mark Homes
Speranza Construction, Inc.
Best Residential Real Estate Firm
Keller Williams Realty
Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
RE/MAX Plus
Best Title Company
First American Title Insurance Co.
Metro Real Estate Services
WebTitle Agency
TECHNOLOGY
Best Cyber Security Company
CMIT Solutions of Monroe
iV4
Just Solutions
Best Internet Service Provider
Greenlight Networks
Just Solutions
Spectrum
Best IT Outsourcing Firm
Capstone Information Technologies Inc.
Innovative Solutions
iV4
Just Solutions
Best Optics and Imaging Firm
CooperVision Inc.
JML Optical Industries LLC
Optimax Systems Inc.
Best Software Developer
Envative
Innovative Solutions
Mindex Technologies Inc.
Best Web Design Firm
Dixon Schwabl
Edge Advertising Group
Envative