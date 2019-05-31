Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

The votes are in, and The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to announce the 2019 Reader Rankings Awards winners.

A top winner in each category will be announced and all three winners will be honored at the Reader Rankings Gala co-hosted by The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

More than 13,000 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March and early April. The winners were determined by more than 47,000 votes cast from April 30 to May 24.

“These results show how much The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal’s business and legal professional readers care about the outstanding businesses they work with and support throughout the Rochester region,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal. “We are thrilled with the high level of interest among our readers and we are excited to reveal the 2019 Reader Rankings honorees. All of the winners should be proud, and we look forward to celebrating with you in July.”

Nominations and votes were gathered in about 80 categories related to top employers; education; entertainment; finance, accounting and insurance; general business; health care; legal services; real estate; and technology.

Winners will be invited to attend the gala, where the official results will be announced. For updates and more information about the gala, visit the Reader Rankings website: nydailyrecord.com/events/reader-rankings. The honorees will also be featured in a special publication inserted in the July 17 edition of The Daily Record.

TOP EMPLOYERS

Best Company Culture

ESL Federal Credit Union

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Employee Recognition Program

ESL Federal Credit Union

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

iV4

Best Overall Leadership

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

LSI Solutions

Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

Best Training Program

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

LSI Solutions

Paychex Inc.

Most Innovative Workplace

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

LSI Solutions

Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

Best Overall Company to Work For (1000+)

Paychex Inc.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

Best Overall Company to Work For (501-1000)

Ability Partners, Inc.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

ESL Federal Credit Union

Best Overall Company to Work For (251-500)

Keller Williams Realty

LSI Solutions

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Overall Company to Work For (76-250)

Genesee Regional Bank

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Overall Company to Work For (1-75)

iV4

Reinvention Brewing Company

TES Staffing

EDUCATION

Best Day Care

Happiness House

Kids First Childcare

Rich Beginnings Child Care Center

Best Graduate Program

Roberts Wesleyan College

Rochester Institute of Technology

University of Rochester

Best MBA Program

Roberts Wesleyan College

St. John Fisher College School of Business

University of Rochester Simon Business School

Best Pre-school

CP Rochester and Happiness House

Holy Cross School

San Lorenzo Montessori Academy

Best Private School

Bishop Kearney High School

Holy Cross School

Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women

Best Undergraduate Program

Roberts Wesleyan College

Rochester Institute of Technology

St. John Fisher College

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Brewery

Fairport Brewing Company

Reinvention Brewing Company

Rohrbach Brewing Company

Best Casino

del Lago Resort & Casino

Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack

Turning Stone Resort Casino

Best Caterer

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Proietti’s Italian Restaurant & Catering

Root Catering

Best Cultural Attraction

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Seneca Park Zoo

The Strong National Museum of Play

Best Distillery

Black Button Distilling

Honeoye Falls Distillery

Iron Smoke Distillery

Best Event Meeting Facility

Casa Larga Vineyards & Winery

del Lago Resort & Casino

Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Festival

Fairport Canal Days

Rochester International Jazz Festival

Rochester Lilac Festival

Best Florist

Arena’s

Kittelberger Florist & Gifts

Wisteria Flowers & Gifts

Best Golf Course

Brook-Lea Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club

Ravenwood Golf Club

Best Hotel

del Lago Resort & Casino

The Del Monte Lodge Renaissance Rochester Hotel & Spa

Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Live Theater

Geva Theatre Center

Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Webster Theatre Guild

Best Museum

Memorial Art Gallery

Rochester Museum & Science Center

The Strong National Museum of Play

Best Winery

Casa Larga Vineyards & Winery

Dr. Konstantin Frank Wine Cellars

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

FINANCE, ACCOUNTING & INSURANCE

Best Accounting Firm

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

Mengel, Metzger, Barr & Co. LLP

TYS LLP

Best Business Banking

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

ESL Federal Credit Union

M&T Bank

Best Credit Union

ESL Federal Credit Union

Reliant Community Credit Union

The Summit Federal Credit Union

Best Employee Benefits Provider

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Heartland Payroll

Paychex Inc.

Best Forensic Accounting

The Bonadio Group

Mengel, Metzger, Barr & Co. LLP

Thrive Bookkeeping LLC

Best Insurance Company

Sheedy Insurance Services LLC

State Farm

Steinmiller Insurance

Best Mortgage Lender

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

ESL Federal Credit Union

Premium Mortgage Corporation

Best Wealth Management

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

Neubert Financial Services

Sage Tree Wealth

GENERAL BUSINESS

Best Advertising Agency

Butler/Till Media Services Inc.

Dixon Schwabl

Edge Advertising Group

Best Auto Dealer

Dorschel Automotive Group

Henderson Ford

Van Bortel

Best Digital Marketing Firm

Dixon Schwabl

DNA Digital Marketing

Edge Advertising Group

Best Media Buying

Butler/Till Media Services Inc.

Dixon Schwabl

Edge Advertising Group

Best PR Agency

Dixon Schwabl

Edge Advertising Group

Tipping Point Communications

Best Veterinarian

Brighton Animal Hospital

Suburban Animal Hospital

The Village Vet

HEALTH CARE

Best Assisted Living Facility

Heathwood Assisted Living and Memory Care

Solstice Senior Living at Fairport

St. Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge

Best Health Fitness Company

Next Level Strength and Conditioning

Perinton Community Center

YMCA

Best Health Insurance Provider

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Fidelis Care

MVP Health Care Inc.

Best Home Care Agency

Lifetime Care

Rochester Regional Health Home Care

Tender Loving Family Care Inc.

Best Hospital

Highland Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

Strong Memorial Hospital

Best Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation

CP Rochester

Regain Physical Therapy

Sports Physical Therapy of New York

Best Retirement Community

Creekstone

The Highlands at Pittsford

St. John’s

Best Spa/Medical Spa

Bella Zen Spa

Spa at the Del Monte

Woodcliff Hotel and Spa

Best Urgent Care Center

Rochester Regional Health Immediate Care

Thompson Health Urgent Care

UR Medicine Urgent Care

LEGAL SERVICES

Best Civil Litigation Firm

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Criminal Defense Firm

Burkwit Law Firm PLLC

Kelly White Donofrio LLP

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Best eDiscovery Provider

D4

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Kelly White Donofrio LLP

Best Estate Planning

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Family Law Firm

Kelly White Donofrio LLP

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Intellectual Property Firm

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Mediation Firm

Burkwit Law Firm PLLC

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Medical Malpractice Firm

Dawson Law Firm PC

Faraci Lange LLP

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Best Personal Injury Firm

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Best Real Estate Law Firm

The Law Office of Mark M. Campanella

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

REAL ESTATE

Best Apartment Complex

Creek Hill Apartments

Tower280

The Woodlands

Best Architectural Firm

Bergmann

BME Associates

Passero Associates

Best Commercial Real Estate Firm

Buckingham Properties

Passero Associates

RE/MAX 1st Commercial

Best Engineering Firm

Bergmann

McMahon LaRue Associates, P.C.

Passero Associates

Best Home Builder

Gerber Homes

Pride Mark Homes

Redstone Builders Inc.

Best Home Contractor/ Repair/ Remodeling

Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning

Pride Mark Homes

Speranza Construction, Inc.

Best Interior Design

Pride Mark Homes

SWBR

Webster Interiors

Best Property Management Firm

Buckingham Properties

Conifer Realty LLC

Home Leasing

Best Renovation Services

Buckingham Properties

Pride Mark Homes

Speranza Construction, Inc.

Best Residential Real Estate Firm

Keller Williams Realty

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

RE/MAX Plus

Best Title Company

First American Title Insurance Co.

Metro Real Estate Services

WebTitle Agency

TECHNOLOGY

Best Cyber Security Company

CMIT Solutions of Monroe

iV4

Just Solutions

Best Internet Service Provider

Greenlight Networks

Just Solutions

Spectrum

Best IT Outsourcing Firm

Capstone Information Technologies Inc.

Innovative Solutions

iV4

Just Solutions

Best Optics and Imaging Firm

CooperVision Inc.

JML Optical Industries LLC

Optimax Systems Inc.

Best Software Developer

Envative

Innovative Solutions

Mindex Technologies Inc.

Best Web Design Firm

Dixon Schwabl

Edge Advertising Group

Envative