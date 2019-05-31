Don't Miss
Home / News / Lamplighter Awards presented

Lamplighter Awards presented

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2019 0

On May 8, the New York State Judicial Commission on Women in the Courts Eighth Judicial District Gender and Racial Fairness Committee hosted their biennial celebration of Women Lamplighters in the Law Awards luncheon at the Hotel Lafayette in Buffalo. The following honorees were recognized for their leadership and outstanding contributions to the general and legal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo