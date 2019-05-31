Murder conviction garners 30 years in prison

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2019 0

David Johnson, 18, was sentenced by Monroe County Court Judge Douglas Randall to 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the death of Anthony Lawson. Johnson also pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for a separate incident which occurred on the same day. On Sept. 24, 2018, Johnson approached Lawson and shot him multiple ...

