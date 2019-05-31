Don't Miss
Home / News / Verdict is guilty in murder trial

Verdict is guilty in murder trial

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2019 0

A Monroe County Court jury on Thursday convicted Samuel Shaw, 29, of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon On June 20, 2018, Shaw fired thirteen shots in a parking lot on Thurston Road that left William Gibson ...

