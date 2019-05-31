Don't Miss
Home / News / Violent offender gets lengthy prison sentence

Violent offender gets lengthy prison sentence

By: Daily Record Staff May 31, 2019 0

State Supreme Court Justice Victoria Argento sentenced Tremaine Coley, 39, to consecutive sentences of 20 years to life and 25 years to life in state prison for multiple convictions. Coley was sentenced as a mandatory persistent violent offender after being convicted of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon ...

