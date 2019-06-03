Don't Miss
Home / Law / Brockport police accused of false arrest

Brockport police accused of false arrest

Officers conducted roadside strip search

By: Bennett Loudon June 3, 2019 0

The village of Brockport and some Brockport police officers are being sued by a man accusing them of false arrest, assault and battery. Plaintiff Jeremy Smith was a passenger in a car stopped by SUNY Brockport State Police officers on Redman Road about 10:40 p.m., Sept. 29, 2017. After the car was stopped, three Brockport police officers ...

