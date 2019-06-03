ESL first lender to file foreclosure papers on local Morgan property

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija June 3, 2019 0

The first foreclosure action on a local property in Robert Morgan's apartment empire is underway in state Supreme Court in Monroe County. ESL Federal Credit Union filed papers on Monday morning to foreclose on Morgan Rivers Run LLC in Henrietta, alleging misrepresentations made in the lending process triggered "Events of Default" on the mortgage for the ...

