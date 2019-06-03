Don't Miss
Home / News / Georgia still has no hate crimes law despite many tries

Georgia still has no hate crimes law despite many tries

By: The Associated Press By SANYA MANSOOR June 3, 2019 0

ATLANTA — A Georgia man convicted of throwing scalding water on a sleeping same-sex couple told one of them to "get out of my house with all that gay," a victim testified, yet he couldn't be charged with a hate crime because the state has no such law. Victim Anthony Gooden said in a recent interview ...

