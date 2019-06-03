Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town merger: Opinion 18-183

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town merger: Opinion 18-183

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Town merger Serve on committee – Legal review Opinion 18-183 Background: A town justice asks if he may, at the town supervisor’s request, serve on a committee to examine and review laws of one municipality as it dissolves and becomes a unit of government in the town were the judge presides. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo