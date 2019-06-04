Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded May 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded May 15, 2019  68   NOT PROVIDED EM GLOBE HOLDINGS LLC to STONO REALTY LLC Property Address: 402-404 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12183 Page: 0488 Tax Account: 107.61-2-58 Full Sale  Price: $66,000.00 INCLEMA, ALPHONSE M et ano to LEVINE, AMY et ano Property Address: 1337 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12183 Page: 0492 Tax Account: 092.77-1-25.001 Full Sale  Price: $200,000.00 SHULMAN, HENRY L to SHULMAN, ...

