Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded May 16, 2019

Deeds Recorded May 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded May 16, 2019  71   NOT PROVIDED VILLAGE SPORTS INC to STADIUM HOSPITALITY LLC Property Address: PART OF 2830 BAIRD ROAD, PERINTON NY Liber: 12184 Page: 0120 Tax Account: 152.11-1-12.21 Full Sale Price: $1,200,000.00 14420 CICIOTTI, VALERIE A to CURRY, JOHN C Property Address: 110 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12183 Page: 0667 Tax Account: 069.09-1-4 Full Sale Price: $80,000.00 TWIGG, JARED S to BENWITZ, JEROLD J ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo