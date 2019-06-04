Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded April 1, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 1, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALBERT, ANTHONY T 302 HAGUE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $2,936.32 ALEXANDER, RICHARD J 56 WILCOX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 HE, XIANGRONG 24 BAY COLONY DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: UNIFUND CCR LLC Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY AND FLYNN LLP Amount: $15,060.60 KAMM, ...

