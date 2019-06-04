Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded March 29, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded March 29, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT SIPPEL, DONALD 285 EAST LINDEN AVENUE 1, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $12,050.00 STORELLI, JENNIFER 30 THAYER ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES,LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,236.92 TESTA, JENELL N. 468 PEBBLEVIEW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $9,121.97 TRICE, SHLAY F. 51 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo