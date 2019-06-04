Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded March 30, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 30, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT FIGUEROA, EDWIN Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC GONZALES, NELSON et al Favor: NEW CENTURY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC RIOS, JOSE Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

