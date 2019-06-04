Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded March 30, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 30, 2019

June 4, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 30, 2019 JUDGMENT RELEASED, SUPREME COURT DEJESUS, ABIGAIL Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY AND FLYNN LLP Amount: JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT DAUGHTON, ARTHUR Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER DAUGHTON, ARTHUR Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER ELLISON, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GOFF, DEMETRIUS E Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HARRIS, PHILIP Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE INCARDONA, JAMES A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

