Kevin Cross | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that Kevin Cross, managing partner, has been appointed chair of the Olmsted Center for Sight board of directors. Cross has served on the board for four years.

This appointment also gives Mr. Cross a seat on the board of directors for the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

In addition to managing Lippes Mathias’ seven offices, Cross concentrates his legal practice in state and federal business litigation, as well as environmental matters. His work also involves counseling business and political organizations and corporate counsel functions.