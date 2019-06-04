Don't Miss
Home / News / Monroe County sued over jail medical care

Monroe County sued over jail medical care

Epileptic inmate claims medicine was denied

By: Bennett Loudon June 4, 2019 0

A lawsuit has been filed against Monroe County by a man with epilepsy who claims he did not received proper medical care while incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail. The plaintiff, Delvern Duran, “is disabled and suffers from a seizure disorder,” according to the complaint filed May 7 in U.S. District Court in Rochester. While being held ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo