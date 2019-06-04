Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded May 15, 2019

Mortgages Recorded May 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 15, 2019  80   NOT PROVIDED 1655 ELMWOOD ASSOCIATES LLC & 1655 ELMWOOD ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 1655 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $1,786,163.94 CRAMER, SALLY A Property Address: 55 RADCLIFFE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $32,000.00 PRAEDIUM LLC Property Address: 153 GIBBS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $200,000.00 14420 BENNETT, SCOTT & PIEDIMONTE-BENNETT, JAIME ...

