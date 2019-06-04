Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded May 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 16, 2019  85   NOT PROVIDED PROUTY, JOHN M & PROUTY, KIMBERLY Property Address: 123 HALE HAVEN DRIVE, PARMA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $141,100.00 14420 CURRY, JOHN C Property Address: 110 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $64,000.00 BENWITZ, JEROLD J JR Property Address: 21 LEANNA CRESCENT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: BANK OF AMERICA NA Amount: $152,955.00 14445 MASTRO, CHASE R Property ...

