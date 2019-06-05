Don't Miss
Home / Law / City and school district sued over student death

City and school district sued over student death

Defendants failed ‘every step of the way’

By: Bennett Loudon June 5, 2019 0

The mother of Trevyan Devon Rowe, the Rochester boy who went missing from school and was later found dead, is suing the Rochester City School District, the city of Rochester and others. “Trevyan’s tragic death was caused by defendant’s systemic failures and compounded by their lies and cover-up,” the suit claims. The school district and the other ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo