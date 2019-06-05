Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded April 1, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 1, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT SCHMIDT, ABBY M 224 CRITTENDEN WAY APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $2,627.01 TALARICO, MEGHAN B 108 BLEACKER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $3,491.76 JUDGMENT SATISFIED LONGSTRETH, JOHN C Favor: COMMUNITY BANK NA NUNEZ, HERMOGENES Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo