Home / News / Justice Elma Bellini Memorial Scholarship established

Justice Elma Bellini Memorial Scholarship established

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2019 0

Establishment of the Justice Elma Bellini Memorial Scholarship Fund Camp Good Days and Special Times and the Padre Pio Institute have established a scholarship in memory of state Supreme Court Justice Elma Bellini, who died March 3. The scholarship will be awarded to a student entering the field of law at the annual October Padre Pio Gala ...

