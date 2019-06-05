Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded May 17, 2019

Mortgages Recorded May 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 17, 2019  84   NOT PROVIDED OUR 5 GROUP LLC Property Address: 1485 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $600,000.00 VOLPE, RICHARD W Property Address: 76 LANDAU DRIVE, GATES NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $95,000.00 14420 52 HOLLEY STREET LLC Property Address: 52 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: EMPOWER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $120,000.00 MOLINA, COLLEEN Q & MOLINA, EDWIN Property Address: 49 HIGHVIEW CIRCLE, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo