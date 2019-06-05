The Daily Record adds Lyanne Gallemore as Director of Sales

Career decisions often come with trepidation, especially when you’re joining a new organization.

But it only took a few conversations with the people closest to her for Lyanne Gallemore to know becoming Director of Sales for the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record was perfect for her.

“The Rochester community’s ability to support local businesses and people is powerful,” said Gallemore, who grew up on Rochester’s west side in Greece. “As I’ve been telling friends and family of my career change, everyone has been sharing little stories on their favorite RBJ or TDR article, event, e-newsletter, or simply getting their subscription mailed to them in Florida over the winter.

“This is a brand whose job it is to unite the business community and its people, so I knew right away it would be something I could get on board with. That’s why I’m very excited to be working back in Rochester and to be a small part of it.”

Her enthusiasm is shared by Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of both brands.

“I am excited to welcome Lyanne Gallemore to our successful and talented team at the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record,” Fischer-Huettner said. “Lyanne has more than a decade of sales and sales management experience with various niche products including print, digital, thought leadership and events. She will be working with our experienced team — as well as our loyal readers and clients — to ensure that the RBJ and TDR are providing the best multi-media marketing options to make business connections resulting in business growth in the region and beyond.

“Lyanne will use her multimedia background to continue to find new and innovative ways to engage the business community.”

Gallemore, 34, grew up in Greece (maiden name Dupra), attending Paddy Hill Elementary School, Pinebrook Elementary, Arcadia Middle School and finally Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women (class of 2003) before a soccer scholarship took her to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. She efficiently juggled soccer with classwork, earning a bachelor of science in communications with a minor in public relations in 2007.

But it was an internship back home in Rochester in the summer of 2006 at Partners & Napier — and, while at the firm, the mentorship of Lori Dwyer — that really provided direction for her career.

“It was the first time I was in a professional setting and I loved the fast-paced, cutting-edge and creative environment which led me to pursue a career in advertising,” Gallemore said.

Her first job in the real world was in Washington, D.C., for Capital Media Solutions starting in the late summer of 2007. She spent the next 10 years in B2B sales, but along the way moved back to Rochester to begin a family with her husband, Joe.

“My parents are still in Greece in the same house where I grew up,” she said. “A lot of my friends are doing the same thing, that boomerang effect of starting their career in a city away from Rochester but eventually moving back. I loved growing up in Rochester and it’s a great place to raise a family while not having to sacrifice your career.”

Lyanne and Joe live in Penfield with their children, son Smith, 2 1/2, and daughter Sawyer, 6 months.

Even before Gallemore officially joined BridgeTower Media’s Rochester team, she attended the RBJ’s Women of Excellence awards celebration on May 9 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center. The evening provided an exclamation point of confirmation that she had made the right career decision.

“As a Mercy grad, seeing so many successful women walking across the stage, lifting each other up — and the community supporting them — it was all very inspiring,” Gallemore said.

She sees that same spirit within her new workplace, where the goal is to inform and connect local business people.

“The RBJ brand just continues to flourish,” she said, “and we want to keep looking forward while continuing to build off of the core tenets which have made this news source such a staple in the Rochester community.”

Contact Gallemore at lgallemore@bridgetowermedia.com or (585) 363-7272.

koklobzija@bridgetowermedia.com/(585) 653-4020