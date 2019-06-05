Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Trials and Tribulations: Ethically Obtaining and Authenticating Images Taken from Social Media

Trials and Tribulations: Ethically Obtaining and Authenticating Images Taken from Social Media

By: Victoria Gleason June 5, 2019 0

In the context of personal injury cases, social media can be a blessing for the defense and a curse to an unwitting plaintiff. Prior to the age of social media, a defendant seeking to undermine a plaintiff’s claimed injuries would be forced to hire someone to follow the plaintiff to see, for example, if the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo