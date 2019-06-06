Don't Miss
Court Calendars for June 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Joseph Louis v Shatalya Lopes, 22 Vose St – James E Brown 2—Faith Property Group LLC v Aniah Nobles, 652 N Plymouth Ave – Erin M Elsner 3—Jonathan Riley v Melikah Bruner, 427 Cottage St – Erin M Elsner 4—Frantzen Lena v Pauline Haig & Edwina Haig, 1504 N Goodman St – Erin ...

