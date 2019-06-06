Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Jury note: People v. Meyers

Court of Appeals – Jury note: People v. Meyers

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Jury note Counsel Notice – Reconstruction hearing People v. Meyers No. 60 SSM 6 Memorandum Background: While preparing the defendant’s appeal, defense counsel discovered a purported jury note marked as an exhibit in a file maintained by the county clerk. The record was not clear concerning the circumstances in which the exhibit was marked and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo